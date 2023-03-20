ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. capital expenditure cut by 10.9% in revised estimates for 2022-23

March 20, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

“The capital expenditure is estimated to be ₹64,683.15 crore in 2024-25 and ₹90,301.69 crore in 2025-26,” Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in his Budget speech.

The Hindu Bureau

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

The Tamil Nadu government has lowered the estimates for capital expenditure by 10.9% to ₹38,347.39 crore in the revised estimates for 2022-23, from ₹43,043 crore in the initial estimates.

Capital expenditure includes capital outlay, which leads to the creation of assets such as schools, hospitals, roads and bridges, and helps improve economic activity and create jobs.

For 2023-24, the Budget has allocated ₹44,365.69 crore for capital expenditure, which is an increase of 15.69% over the revised estimates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The capital expenditure is estimated to be ₹64,683.15 crore in 2024-25 and ₹90,301.69 crore in 2025-26,” Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in his Budget speech.

“This takes into account the increased capital spending due to the sanctioning of combined water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission and Metro Rail projects in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US