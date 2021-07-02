TN cancels e-registration for inter-district movement

CHENNAI

02 July 2021 20:48 IST

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin also announced uniform relaxations across the State

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced uniform relaxations from the COVID-19 lockdown across Tamil Nadu including the cancellation of e-pass/e-registration system for inter-district movement from July 5. At the same time, he extended the lockdown till 6 am on July 12. The classification of districts into three categories, in vogue now based on the infection spread, would cease to exist from Monday.

All shops and activities which were allowed till 7 pm would be able to operate till 8 pm.

Eateries, restaurants, kitchens including those in hotels would be allowed to function between 6 am and 8 pm with sufficient ventilation but with only 50% of its customer capacity at a given time. Tea shops would be allowed with 50% of their customer capacity at a time.

“Gyms, gaming facilities and restaurants in clubs would be allowed to function with precautionary measures,” he said.