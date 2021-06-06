T.N. cancels Class 12 board examinations

CHENNAI

06 June 2021

Tamil Nadu on Saturday decided to cancel the State Board Class 12 examinations in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

Recently, the CBSE cancelled the Plus Two exams following a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

Panel to be formed

“A committee will be formed to chalk out ways to award marks,” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said shortly after School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi submitted a report based on the opinion of educationists, politicians, teachers’ associations, journalists, medical professionals, psychiatrists, students and parents. “The committee, headed by the School Education Secretary, will have the Higher Education Secretary, the Vice-Chancellor of Madras University and headmasters of schools as members,” Mr. Stalin said.

It would soon submit its report, and marks would be given based on its reco- mmendations. “Admissio-ns to higher educational institutions will be on the basis of the marks,” he added.

He said that though the government was firm in its opinion that the Class 12 examinations alone should be considered a qualification for higher education, medical professionals felt that postponing the examinations would mentally affect the students.

The Chief Minister said that though the decision was taken in the interest of students, the government would ensure admission to higher educational institutions, based on the State board curriculum, without any problem.

Mr. Stalin said it was not appropriate to hold national-level examinations such as NEET after the public examinations were cancelled. “Since no announcement [on NEET] has been made so far, I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to cancel all entrance examinations for admission to higher education,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Centre had already cancelled the CBSE examinations for Plus-Two and many other States had cancelled their board examinations.

Those who expressed their views against and for the Class 12 board examinations were unanimous that the mental and physical health of students should be protected. Recalling the medical experts opined that a third wave was possible and the rules for vaccination were only in favour of those who were aged above 18, he said that allowing students to write the examinations would further increase the spread of the infection.