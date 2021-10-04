T.N. can handle a third wave: Health Minister

Minister inspects fourth mega vaccination camp

Tamil Nadu will effectively handle a possible third wave as 70% of its eligible population will be vaccinated by October-end, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday.

Inspecting the fourth mega vaccination camp in Tiruppuvanam and Tiruppathur, he said as per WHO and ICMR reports, people can be saved without any loss of life if 70% of the eligible population is vaccinated. “So far, 62% of the eligible population has been administered the first dose and 20% the second,” the Minister said.

He said the State was not facing any shortage in vaccine doses. “In fact, we are waiting with vaccines for people,” he said. While the vaccine supply target for the State was 1.04 crore doses for September, the Centre gave an additional 37 lakh doses, appreciating Tamil Nadu’s performance.

“This month, the target is 1.23 crore doses. We expect an additional supply this month too,” he added. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had also appealed to the Prime Minister for the supply of 50 lakh doses a week, he said.

When asked about the inoculation of those aged under 18, the Minister said if the Centre issued guidelines for their vaccination, Tamil Nadu was ready to carry out the same.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy and Manamadurai MLA A. Tamilarasi were present.