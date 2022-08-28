T.N. Cabinet to discuss report on Jayalalithaa’s death

The Arumughaswamy Commission submitted the report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 28, 2022 20:10 IST

Justice A. Arumughaswamy

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet will meet on Monday to discuss the report submitted by the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

Mr. Arumughaswamy, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, was appointed as the one-man commission in September 2017. He submitted his report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday in the presence of Law Minister S. Regupathy and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the government said Mr. Stalin had ordered that the report be placed before the Cabinet at its meeting scheduled for Monday for appropriate action.

After Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, following a long period of hospitalisation, the AIADMK government, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, constituted the commission.

A notification from the Public Department in September 2017 said the government was of the opinion that it was "necessary" to appoint a commission, headed by a retired judge of Madras High Court, for making an independent inquiry into the death of the former Chief Minister.

A few days later, the Public Department issued another notification, setting forth the terms of reference for the commission, according to which it was to “inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation of the late CM on September 22, 2016, and subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise on December 5, 2016”.

