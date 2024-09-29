T.N. Cabinet reshuffle: CM Stalin gives important portfolios for Scheduled Castes; more representation for Vanniyars

In the long-awaited shuffle in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sought to address the issue of inefficiency, increased representation for Vanniyars and and also dispelled the allegation that Scheduled Castes are not given important portfolios.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has taken away the portfolio of Higher Education from K. Ponmudy, the fourth senior most Minister in the Cabinet and made him the Minister for the Forest Department, which has already changed hands two times.

K. Ramachandran, who has been dropped from the Cabinet, first held the portfolio, before losing it to Dr M. Mathiventhan, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste. Now, the department has gone to Mr. Ponmudy, and Mr Mathiventhan has become the Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK whip in the Legislative Assembly Govi Chezhiaan representing Tiruvidaimaruthur reserved constituency has become the Higher Education Minister. By this move, Mr. Stalin has sought to put an end to the allegation that Scheduled Caste leaders in the DMK could not get important portfolios. The party had earlier made A. Raja, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, the Union Telecom and Information Technology Minister.

Mr. Ponmudy, according to sources, failed to measure up to the expectations of the Chief Minister reportedly because of his age and health conditions.

Vanniyar representation

R. Rajendran, a five-time MLA, has secured a place in the Cabinet. “There is a need to have one more Vanniyar candidate since Salem is a big district. His elevation will gear up the party organisation for the next Assembly polls,” said a senior leader of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers Duraimurugan, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Ma. Subramanian and S.S. Sivasankar are other Vanniyars in the Cabinet. Mr. Rajendran will hold the portfolio of Tourism handled by Mr. Ramachandran, now made as party whip.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj has to contend with the Human Resources Management, a subject held by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

R.S. Rajakannappan, the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, has been allotted Milk and Dairy Development, a portfolio held by Mano Thangaraj. With his removal, Kanniyakumari lost representation in the State Cabinet. The ruling DMK has no other representatives in the Assembly from the district.

Siva V. Meyyanathan, the Minister for Environment and Climate Change, has been made the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare.

Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, has lost his ministership and his subjects will go to Avadi Nasar, who already handled the portfolios before his removal from the Ministry. “Inefficiency is said to be the reason behind his removal,” party sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.