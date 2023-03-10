T.N. Cabinet gives nod to six industrial projects with ₹40,000 cr. in investments 

March 10, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Thursday cleared six industrial projects, which are expected to bring ₹40,000 crore in investments to the State. It also approved policies for logistics and piped cooking gas supply in metropolitan areas.

The proposed industrial projects relate to clean energy, electronics, weaving and spinning, among others.

The Cabinet considered these projects, which were finalised by the inter-departmental committees, and granted clearance, besides approving certain incentives to the companies, it is learnt.

While the policy for logistics is aimed at ensuring a well-thought-out mechanism for seamless movement of goods and commodities, the one for piped cooking gas distribution is aimed at dealing with issues arising out of laying of pipelines.

As some private gas distribution companies have sought permission from the government for laying pipelines for supplying to households, there was a need to draft a policy for cooking gas distribution in metropolitan areas.

The policy discusses issues of right of way while gas pipelines are laid; accountability on the part of government agencies that will deal with the digging of trenches; the dimension of trenches; responsibility of agencies while the laying of pipelines is finished; and coordination between government agencies and companies.

The Cabinet was also informed of certain issues and data relating to the Budget, ahead of the Assembly session that will start on March 20.

After the Cabinet meeting, it is learnt that the Ministers informally discussed politics and the strategies of their party to counter charges being made in public by the Opposition. They were asked to watch out for “attempts to tarnish the image of the government”, sources said.