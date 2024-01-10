GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. bus strike | Madras High Court wants a solution by afternoon of January 10

The Court said the State government as well as the trade unions cannot remain adamant and put citizens to hardship, especially ahead of the Pongal festival

January 10, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Fewer buses operated at the Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 on day one of the transport employees strike

Fewer buses operated at the Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 on day one of the transport employees strike | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, expressed serious concern for the citizens of Tamil Nadu being put to inconvenience during the Pongal season, because of the ongoing government bus strike by transport employees affiliated to some trade unions, and the failure of the State transport corporations to prevent this.

ALSO READ
T.N. bus strike | Transport Department pulls hard to maintain “normal bus operations” on second day

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy granted time till Wednesday afternoon for Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran, Senior Counsel Vijay Narayan representing one of the trade unions and other counsel to come back with a solution to the problem.

The direction was issued during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Paul Kithiyon, a 25-year-old pharmacology student from Sholinganallur in Chennai, to declare the strike illegal, on the ground that regular bus commuters had been put to immense hardships since Tuesday, when the strike began.

Mr. Narayan told the court that the most important demand of the trade unions was the revision of the Dearness Allowance for pensioners every six months. He said the revision had been frozen and therefore, the State must come up with an assurance to revise the DA with immediate effect.

The AAG, on the other hand, said, the strike was unjustified, and the State had done everything to address the grievances of the employees. After hearing both sides, the Chief Justice remarked that both sides appeared to be adamant and as a consequence, it was the citizens who were bearing the brunt.

“We don’t say that the employees have no right at all to strike by following the necessary procedures but at the mouth of one of the biggest festivals in the State, why should the public be put to inconvenience?” the Chief Justice asked and directed the counsel to get back with a solution by afternoon. He also warned that the court would be constrained to make some strong observations if the impasse remains resolved.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / strike / public transport / Pongal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.