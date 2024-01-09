GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. bus strike | Eight STCs report normal bus operations in all districts

According to, MTC about 8,787 buses were operated against the normal operation of 9,452. 

January 09, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Policemen provide security at Ambattur Industrial Estate bus terminus on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Policemen provide security at Ambattur Industrial Estate bus terminus on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The transport department has been taking steps to ensure normal operations of the buses of the eight State Transport Corporations (STCs), in light of the call for strike given out by unions

A senior official of the Transport department said, as on Monday morning, it operated a total of 8,787 buses against the normal operation of 9,452. 

Also Read | T.N. bus strike| Palaniswami, Dhinakaran urge State govt. to take steps to end strike of transport corporation employees

The Tirunelveli STC covering Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil operated 1,107 buses, Madurai STC 1,430 against the target of 1,468 in Dindigul, Theni and Virudhunagar and Kumbakonam STC a total of 1,599 against 1,927. Tge Kumbakonam STC operates in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karaikudi, Pudukottai and Karur. 

The Coimbatore STC in Ooty, Erode and Tirupur operated 243 buses against 263 and the Salem corporation operated 387 against 399 buses in Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. 

Also Read | TNSTC Kumbakonam ensures normal operation in view of transport union strike

The Villupuram STC operating in Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Ranipet, Thirupathur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Thiruvannamalai operated 993 buses against a target of 1,298. 

MTC operated 2,098 against 2,025 and the SETC operated 10 buses. 

