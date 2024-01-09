T.N. bus strike | Eight STCs report normal bus operations in all districts

January 09, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Chennai

The transport department has been taking steps to ensure normal operations of the buses of the eight State Transport Corporations (STCs), in light of the call for strike given out by unions

A senior official of the Transport department said, as on Monday morning, it operated a total of 8,787 buses against the normal operation of 9,452.

The Tirunelveli STC covering Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil operated 1,107 buses, Madurai STC 1,430 against the target of 1,468 in Dindigul, Theni and Virudhunagar and Kumbakonam STC a total of 1,599 against 1,927. Tge Kumbakonam STC operates in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karaikudi, Pudukottai and Karur.

The Coimbatore STC in Ooty, Erode and Tirupur operated 243 buses against 263 and the Salem corporation operated 387 against 399 buses in Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

The Villupuram STC operating in Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Ranipet, Thirupathur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Thiruvannamalai operated 993 buses against a target of 1,298.

MTC operated 2,098 against 2,025 and the SETC operated 10 buses.