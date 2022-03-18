TN Budget: Women heads of families will get ₹1,000 when State finances improve: FM

Work is on to identify the beneficiaries, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

The DMK’s poll promise of providing a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women heads of families will be implemented when the financial situation of the State improves and work is already on to identify the eligible beneficiaries for the scheme, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Friday.

In his budget speech, Mr. Rajan said the precarious financial position left by the previous AIADMK government had made it difficult for the DMK government to implement the commitment in its first year.

“The Chief Minister has already fulfilled many of the promises made in the manifesto for their benefit, such as reduction of price of Aavin milk, loan waiver for self-help groups and free travel for women in government buses. He has instructed us to take all necessary steps to fulfil the next major commitment, which is to grant basic income to women,” he said.