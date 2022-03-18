T.N. Budget: State to form human resources reforms committee

March 18, 2022 16:48 IST

It will propose a road map in six months

The Tamil Nadu government will constitute a human resources reforms committee, which will propose a road map for reforms in human resource management within six months, Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in the Assembly on Friday.

“We are in a difficult situation in which the expenditure on salaries and pensions is large, even while the vacancy rate is high. The current model of recruitment and training needs urgent reform. The pandemic has exacerbated the situation. This year, we started the process by amending some rules for both recruitment and training,” he said.

“An additional expenditure of around ₹19,000 crore will be incurred during the coming financial year as a result of the increase in dearness allowance and the delayed expenditure on account of the increase in retirement age,” Mr. Rajan said.

To account for all movable and immovable assets of the government and monitor their utilisation, a new asset management system would be introduced and integrated with the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System from the coming year.

Under the Tamil Nadu Government Pensioners’ Family Security Fund Scheme, ₹50,000 is sanctioned to the family on the death of a pensioner. “Post-COVID-19, the number of claims has increased. Considering the welfare of the families of the pensioners, the government will provide a special allocation of ₹50 crore to clear the backlog claims,” he said.

The government has sanctioned ₹79.5 crore in assistance from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of 327 frontline workers.