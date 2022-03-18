TN Budget: State to establish Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences in Chennai

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, while presenting the budget, said it was essential to strengthen infrastructure for mental health issues in TN; other announcements in the health sector include upgrading 19 government hospitals to district headquarter hospitals

The Institute Of Mental Health at Kilpauk in Chennai will be upgraded at a cost of Rs. 40 crore | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, while presenting the budget, said it was essential to strengthen infrastructure for mental health issues in TN; other announcements in the health sector include upgrading 19 government hospitals to district headquarter hospitals

To provide quality mental health services, the Tamil Nadu government has planned to establish a Tamil Nadu Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (TNIMHANS) by upgrading the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Kilpauk. A provision of ₹40 crore has been made for the first phase of this project.

“According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, the incidence of depression, anxiety disorders and schizophrenia is on the rise. It is essential to strengthen infrastructure as well as create trained human resources for treatment of mental health issues in Tamil Nadu,” said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said, while presenting the budget for 2022-23 in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Govt. hospitals to be upgraded

The government has decided to upgrade 19 government hospitals into new District Headquarter Hospitals at a cost of ₹1,019 crore. The Government ArignarAnna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre established in Kancheepuram district would be upgraded to a 750-bed autonomous institution of excellence. This will be implemented at a cost of ₹100 crore with financial assistance from the World Bank and the National Health Mission,” he said.

While ₹1,906 crore has been provided for the National Rural Health Mission, a sum of ₹304 crore has been provided for ambulance services. A sum of ₹817 crore has been provided for the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme and a sum of ₹1,547 crore has been provided for Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme in this Budget. A total sum of ₹17,901.73 crore has been allocated to the Health and Family Welfare Department in this budget.