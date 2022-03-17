T.N. Budget session to commence on March 18 at 10 a.m.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan would present the General Budget for 2022-23

The Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to commence at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George campus in Chennai on March 18. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan would present the General Budget for 2022-23 in the House.

Later in the day, the Speaker would convene a meeting of Business Advisory Committee, which will decide the duration of the sitting. On March 24, the Finance Minister is scheduled to present the vote on account for first few months of 2022-23 and final supplementary estimates for 2021-22 in the House. The DMK government is set to present an e-budget for the second time.

The status of the Bill adopted against NEET, pending with the Governor, Kerala’s action on Mullaperiyar, Karnataka’s proposal in Mekedatu, increase in price of Aavin products and questions asked in educational management information system for girls schools are among the issues likely to be raised by the Opposition during this sitting.

Since the government servants who were to superannuate two years ago before their retirement age was extended by a year, and later by another year, are nearing their retirement, a decision on the payment of retirement benefits for them is expected to be taken by the State government. The ruling DMK government is also expected to implement a few more assurances it made in its election manifesto.