T.N. Budget on March 18

Finance Minister will present e-Budget, says Speaker

The Tamil Nadu government will present its Budget for 2022-23 on March 18, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said in Chennai on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, he said the next session of the House will commence in the Assembly Hall at Fort St. George at 10 a.m. on March 18. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will present an e-Budget for 2022-23, like he did last year.

Soon after the Budget is presented, the Speaker will chair a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) in his chamber to decide how many days the House will be in session.

The Finance Minister will present the Vote of Accounts for 2022-23 and the final supplementary estimates for 2021-22 in the House on March 24, Mr. Appavu said.

Asked when the Agriculture Budget will be presented, he said the BAC will decide.

To a query whether there had been any communication from the Raj Bhavan on the status of the Bill passed by the House during a special session against NEET, Mr. Appavu said, “I have not enquired about it.”

He said the Question Hour during the upcoming Assembly session will be “telecast live” like last time. When asked when the entire session will be telecast live, Mr. Appavu said there were some technical issues, and it will be done “step by step”.