T.N. Budget | Grand Chola Museum, showcasing arts, artefacts of imperial Chola dynasty, to come up in Thanjavur

March 20, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan also said efforts would be taken to promote and support sea cruises that will connect places of significance in Tamil culture; a memorial would be established in Chennai to honour the legacy of Tamil martyrs Thiruvalargal Thalamuthu and Natarajan

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district. It became the capital of the Chola dynasty during the reign of Rajendra Chola I. File photograph. | Photo Credit: Moorthy M

A Grand Chola Museum will be set up in Thanjavur to highlight the contribution of the imperial Chola dynasty who ruled large parts of southern India, and to preserve artefacts and relics of that age, announced Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the budget on Monday

“The Cholas were one of the greatest dynasties who conquered seas and the lands beyond, and ruled vast stretches of India and Southeast Asia for many centuries. Tamil art, music, architecture, sculpture, crafts and dance reached their pinnacle during the Chola period and their glory spread far and wide,” the Minister said. 

Mr. Rajan said, with a view to celebrating the glory of Tamils who had conquered many lands overseas, efforts would be taken to promote and support sea cruises that will connect places of significance in Tamil culture. “These cruises will showcase the rich history, literature, art, culture, handicrafts and cuisine of Tamil people and will spread the State’s glory across the seven seas,” he further said. 

The Minister said a memorial would be established in Chennai to honour the legacy of Tamil martyrs Thiruvalargal Thalamuthu and Natarajan, who sacrificed their lives to protect Tamils in the struggle against Hindi imposition.  

Another announcement was also made, on the allocation of ₹5 crore to translate the works of B.R. Ambedkar into Tamil. 

Tamil computing conference

Mr. Rajan also said an international conference on Tamil computing would be held with the participation of renowned experts from across the world, to give impetus to the growth of Tamil as a global language and to promote its usage in the technology sector. “This is will greatly encourage the development of software in Tamil ,” he added. 

Encouraged by the reception to the Chennai Sangamam cultural programme, the government will expand it to eight major cities in the coming year to enable the younger generation to imbibe and appreciate Tamil Nadu’s celebrated art heritage, the Minister said.  Also, 25 part-time folk art training centres would be set up across the State to preserve folk arts and to ensure that these traditions continued to flourish in the future. 

