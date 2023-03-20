T.N. Budget | Global Sports City for Chennai; new scheme to help civil service aspirants

March 20, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that it would set up a state-of-the-art Global Sports City in Chennai which would promote the development of sports, and help the city emerge as a favoured destination for leading sports events.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, while presenting the State Budget in the Assembly, said the sports city would be set up through the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and for this purpose, a detailed project report would be prepared by engaging international experts.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to making the youth strong and vibrant, he said the successful conduct of the International Chess Olympiad in Chennai and the competitions for Chief Minister’s Trophy across the State had given the sports sector a new impetus.

Mr. Rajan also announced the government’s decision to undertake a comprehensive renovation of the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai and equip it with modern sports facilities at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore.

Impetus for civil service aspirants

Pointing out that the number of students from Tamil Nadu clearing the Civil Services Examinations was on the decline over the past few years, the Finance Minster announced a scheme to reverse this trend. The scheme, to be implemented by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) in coordination with Anna Staff Administrative College, will help civil services aspirants access better coaching facilities and materials.

“Every year 1,000 civil services aspirants will be short-listed through a screening test. Each aspirant will be provided ₹7,500 per month for 10 months to prepare for the preliminary examination. Those students who clear the preliminary examination will be provided a lump sum amount of ₹25,000. For this programme, an amount of ₹10 crore has been allocated to TNSDC in the Budget Estimates 2023-24,” the Minister explained.