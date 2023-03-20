T.N. Budget | Ex-gratia for armed forces personnel killed in combat, doubled

March 20, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday, announced that the government will double the ex-gratia it was offering to the next of kin of armed forces personnel killed in war or war-like operations from ₹20 lakh to ₹ 40 lakh.

Mr. Rajan, who presented the budget, said this was to recognise the valour and supreme sacrifices made by security forces in guarding the country. Moreover, the monetary grants offered by the State government to armed forces personnel who receive gallantry awards or medals for distinguished services will also be doubled, the Minister said.

The announcement gained significance as the BJP had recently mounted a scathing attack on the ruling DMK for allegedly making the State “unsafe” for army personnel, following the murder of Lance Naik M. Prabhu in Krishnagiri district. His close relative, who was a DMK councillor, was arrested for the murder, which took place due to a family dispute, according to the police.

