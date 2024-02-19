T.N. Budget | Coastal resources to be restored; conservation fund to protect endangered species

February 19, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government, on February 19, 2024, unveiled TN-SHORE (Neithal Meetchi Iyakkam), a scheme to restore coastal resources across 14 districts of the State, spanning 1,076 km, to be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹1,675 crore

“The enhancement of coastal biodiversity, coastal protection, improving livelihoods of coastal communities and pollution control in coastal areas are the four major aims of this mission,” said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, while presenting the State Budget in the Legislative Assembly.

The Minister said this initiative would capitalise on the potential of the ‘Blue Economy’, and would primarily focus on the restoration of mangroves, coral reefs, and salt marshes.

“Work to conserve mangroves and revive coral reefs at the Kariyachalli Islands in the Gulf of Mannar will be undertaken. Additionally, work is underway to establish a sprawling botanical garden in Kadambur, Chengalpattu, spanning 137 acres, at a cost of ₹345 crore, in collaboration with London Kew Gardens,” he said.

Fund for endangered species

Mr Thennarasu also announced the government’s decision to establish a Tamil Nadu Endangered Species Conservation Fund with a corpus of ₹50 crore.

“The fund will be constituted with government contribution of ₹5 crore in the first phase, along with contribution from government entities, donations under corporate social responsibility initiatives, national and international funds. This Fund will help in the formulation of new schemes to protect endangered and critically endangered species,” he said.

The Minister said that although Tamil Nadu was known for its rich biodiversity among States in the country, certain endangered species were on the verge of extinction in the world due to the vagaries of climate change. “The need for conservation of these species has been stressed upon by many agencies including the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN),” he added.

The Minister also said sea turtle conservation centres would be established in Nagapattinam and Chennai, along with an International Dugong Conservation Centre in Manora in Thanjavur district. Further, work will be taken up at a cost of ₹40 crore for the rejuvenation of Ennore Creek.

Blue Flag certification for 8 beaches

Stating that the State government was taking significant steps to develop beaches in Tamil Nadu to international standards, he said in the first phase, Blue Flag certification had been obtained for Kovalam in Chengalpattu district. “Major beaches across the State including Marina in Chennai, Ariyaman in Ramanathapuram, Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi, Kodavilai in Tirunelveli, Kameswaram in Nagapattinam, Kattumavadi in Pudukottai, Silver beach in Cuddalore and Marakkanam in Villupuram will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore to obtain Blue Flag certifications,” he said.

The Minister also said the government would take proactive measures to control plastic pollution by involving young people from coastal communities in plastic waste management, disposal of abandoned and discarded fishing gear, and in the implementation of circular economy solutions in plastic waste hotspots.

