T.N. Budget 2024 | Roads, lighting to be upgraded in extended areas of municipal corporations at ₹300 crore

February 19, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said there was a need to develop infrastructure in areas adjacent to municipal corporations, such as the Greater Chennai Corporation

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced a sum of ₹300 crore for the upgradation of roads “in the rapidly-growing extended areas adjacent to municipal corporations such as the Greater Chennai Corporation.”

In his budget speech, presented on Monday, February 19, 2024, he said Tamil Nadu was the most urbanised State in the country and in the rapidly-growing extended areas adjacent to municipal corporations such as the Greater Chennai Corporation, there was a need to develop road infrastructure, drinking water supply and street lighting facilities.

