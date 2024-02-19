ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Budget 2024 | Reimbursement of property tax scheme expanded to all ex-servicemen

February 19, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Up until now, the scheme was limited to certain categories of ex-servicemen; the expansion is expected to benefit over 1.2 lakh ex-servicemen in T.N.

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the property tax reimbursement scheme would be expanded to all ex-servicemen. The announcement is expected to benefit over 1.2 lakh ex-servicemen in Tamil Nadu, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the Assembly, during his Budget speech on Monday, February 19, 2024.

At present, the reimbursement of property tax was limited to only certain categories, including widows of ex-servicemen and disabled ex-servicemen, who were injured during war, he said. “Rewarding the dedication and selfless service of our ex-servicemen, the property tax reimbursement scheme will be expanded to all ex-servicemen. As a result, more than 1.2 lakh ex-servicemen will benefit,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government was committed to the welfare of the ex-servicemen, who have selflessly defended the borders of our country and protected the sovereignty of our nation despite all odds, he said.

Support our reporting.
Training institutes

In another announcement, the Minister said that the State government would set up 10 new Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) at a total cost of ₹111 crore.

These institutes would come up at Veppur (Cuddalore district), Guziliamparai (Dindigul), Pochampalli (Krishnagiri), Sendamangalam (Namakkal), Gandarvakottai (Pudukkottai), Kamuthi (Ramanathapuram), Natrampalli (Tiruppattur), Koothanallur (Tiruvarur), Chengam (Tiruvannamalai) and Eral (Thoothukkudi).

