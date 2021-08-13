TN Budget 2021 | Special thrust on forest cover increase and protection of wetlands

CHENNAI:

Government to launch Green Tamil Nadu and Wetlands Mission

Placing a special thrust on environment, climate change, protection of wetlands and irrigation, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday announced a Green Tamil Nadu Mission to increase the total areas under forest and tree cover to 33% of the land areas in the state.

Mr Rajan, who presented a paperless budget in the State Assembly, explained a massive tree plantation programme of indigenous and diverse species in coordination with multiple departments, public and private institutions would be taken up with people’s participation over 10 years.

Mr Rajan also unveiled the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission to focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation activities. The allocation for the mission is ₹500 crore.

“Special attention will be paid to modernisation of the forest force by equipping them with modern equipment and technology including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), artificial intelligence, GIS and MIS based management systems, updated weaponry and forest worthy vehicles,” he said.

Another important measure is the launch of the Tamil Nadu’s Wetlands Mission with the objective of ecological restoration of wetlands. “The mission will identify 100 wetlands in five years and restore the ecological balance with focus on livelihood options at a cost of ₹150 crore,” Mr Rajan said.

He said the government would set up India’s first Integrated Environmental Monitoring Studio for forecasting air quality on a real time basis with an early warning system.

Mr Rajan also announced the government’s plan to upgrade 10 beaches with the support of local bodies to achieve prestigious Blue Flag Certification which “mandates higher standards of quality, safety, environmental education and information and safety services. It will be done over a period of 10 years.

Mr Rajan said the government was very particular about protecting poramboke lands and in particular water bodies.

“While reducing land related disputes, this Government will undertake a modern survey of the entire State utilising Differential and Global Positioning System (DGPS) and other modern technologies,” he said.

He said the process of the natham settlement and town survey settlement are nearing completion and the records will also be made available online shortly.

“The process of land acquisition will be simplified and it will be ensured that landowners get a fair deal and timely payments. A separate Tamil Nadu Social Impact Assessment and Rehabilitation and Resettlement unit will be established under the Commissioner of Land Administration for this purpose,” Mr Rajan explained.