T.N. Budget 2021-22: Textiles to get a separate directorate

14 August 2021 08:43 IST

The State government wil expedite works for Integrated Textile Parks in Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, and Erode

The State government will establish a Directorate of Textiles to give a fillip to the sector in the State.

Finance and Human Resources Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan announced in his budget speech on Friday that efforts will be taken up to create better infrastructure for the textile sector with greater focus on technical textiles. The government will revitalise the Common Effluent Treatment Plants and set up new ones in Erode and Namakkal clusters. It will expedite works for Integrated Textile Parks in Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, and Erode. Textile products made in Tamil Nadu will be marketed as eco-friendly and environmentally-compliant ones.

The government allocated ₹490.27 crore for 2021-2022 for the free sarees and dhotis scheme. As many as 1.81 crore sarees and equal number of dhotis will be distributed for Pongal and these will be woven by the handloom weavers in the State. Similarly ₹409.30 crore will be allocated to distribute free school uniforms for students in Classes I to VIII.

Southern India Mills’ Association chairman. Ashwin Chandran said the announcement of creating a separate department for textiles considering the huge business size and also its growth in the coming decade, is a welcome move. Establishing textile parks and SIPCOT facilities will attract huge investments across the value chain of the industry.

Indian Texpreneurs Federation said more investments are expected in the textile and clothing sector with creation of plug and play parks. The budget aims to increase manufacturing capacities in the State, said A. Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council.

According to Raja M Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, setting up of new CETPs in Erode and Namakkal will go a long way for the growth of textile Industry. Constituting a separate Directorate for textiles will help focus more on the growth of textiles and garment sectors and exports. While the announcement on construction of labour quarters in Chennai and Coimbatore is a welcome move, Tiruppur should also get one such facility, he said.