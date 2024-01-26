T.N. brings SC/ST entrepreneurs together, showcases their products, talent

January 26, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a one-of-its-kind initiative, the State government brought together entrepreneurs from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes (SC/ST) under one roof at the “TN BEAT EXPO 2024 – Build Entrepreneurs in Adi Dravidars and Tribals”, one of south India’s biggest business conclave and exhibition for SC/ST entrepreneurs, on Friday.

The event was held with support from the State government and Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO).

“Social stigma impedes many possessing excellent entrepreneurial skills. Many entrepreneurs fail to get loans as they find it difficult to prepare project report – we want to educate and hand-hold them,” K.S. Kandasamy, Managing Director, TAHDCO, said, adding, “Many of them choose rural-based projects and, after a point, growth slows down. Through this event we want to give them a good exposure. We are also connecting them with buyers.”

Around 400 exhibitors are participating in the event in which over 5,000 consumer products made by SC/ST entrepreneurs from across the State have been kept on display.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, who inaugurated the event, said the contribution of SC/ST entrepreneurs is crucial for the State in achieving its $1 trillion economy goal. “We need support from everyone to achieve this goal,” he said, adding, “No one is a born entrepreneur... if you try, anyone of you can become an entrepreneur.”

ENTREPRENEURS’ STORY

Even though innovative consumer products were put on display, the entrepreneurs expressed dismay over finding it difficult to market them beyond their region.

The entrepreneurs with whom The Hindu interacted said they attended the event to learn the market dynamics. S. Dhanalakshmi, who runs the firm ‘Arputham Napkins and Diapers’ at Kallakurichi, carries out the marketing activities through WhatsApp and Instagram. “A right marketing strategy would help take these products to the national-level,” she said.

Many of the entrepreneurs do not have websites or digital presence to showcase their products to the world. Suthagar Selvaraj, Director of Arola, who recently received SC/ST funding from StartupTN, said, “Marketing is a skill many lack. People do not know that a lot of such products exist – we need to create awareness.” He also pointed out that some of the products made by SC/ST people are top-notch, and “people should give priority to these products.”

Various departments of the State government had also put up stalls at the event to showcase the schemes and initiatives for the SC/ST community. At the National SC-ST Hub Office stall, the persons in-charge were explaining to the entrepreneurs about the various schemes and loan opportunities.

Bank representatives were also present at the event.

