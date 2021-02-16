TN Board exam dates to be announced after approval from CM, Minister says

The dates for board examinations would be announced after getting approval from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan in Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday.
Addressing the media, he said that the opinions of parents, students and educationalists would be taken up with the Chief Minister after which a decision will be taken and the schedule will be released. To a question about teachers association complaining that students are stressed due to six working days a week and whether Saturdays will be declared holidays, the Minister said, “It is not the right time to answer”. He reiterated that only after consultations with parents and educationalists, would any decision on the reopening of schools from classes 6 to 8 be taken.
To a question asking why teachers are not available at Urdu schools in the State, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that full-time teachers are not available and hence the Department had appointed temporary and special teachers to handle classes for Urdu subjects.
Water bodies
The Minister said that revenue officials had identified water bodies that were left out in the Athikadavu – Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme and that those water bodies will be included in the second phase.
