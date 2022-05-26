TN BJP workers give PM Modi rousing reception

BJP flags are seen in Chennai to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

May 26, 2022 18:19 IST

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Tamil Nadu after the DMK assumed power last year.

Workers of the BJP on Thursday accorded a rousing reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival here with a large number of cadre lining up on roads with party flags and raised slogans hailing him and hosted traditional cultural events.

Waving party flags and holding 'Vanakkam Modi Ji' placards and banners praising him as the leader who made India proud among the comity of nations, BJP workers welcomed him and Mr. Modi raised his hands from inside his car, accepting their greetings. Some cadres raised the slogan 'Thalaiva' which could be roughly translated as 'leader'. At a spot, Mr. Modi stopped his car for a minute and waved out to the party workers by standing on the running board of the vehicle.

This is his first visit to Tamil Nadu after the DMK assumed power last year. Similarly, DMK workers organised cultural events to welcome their leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Cultural dances like 'Karagattam' and 'Poikkal Kuthirai Aatam' were held to the accompaniment of traditional music and several artistes dressed up in 'Kathakali' attire could be seen lining up on road margins to welcome the Prime Minister.

Roads close to the venue of the event, the Nehru Indoor Stadium, wore a festive look. A giant dummy elephant was prominently placed and a queue of workers held 'Poornakumbham' on their hands and cheered him on his arrival to the stadium. Poornakumbham comprises a pot, coconut and mango leaves, which is considered as an auspicious way of welcome.

Stilt-walkers regaled people while party workers walked close by holding placards lauding Modi and the developmental programmes. After arriving at the airport here, Modi took a chopper to reached the INS Adyar Naval helipad, a distance of about 19 km and then arrived at the venue event by car, a distance of 3.5 km.

At the airport, he was received by Governor R N Ravi, senior State Ministers Duraimurugan and K Ponmudi, Leader of Opposition and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami, Chennai Mayor R Priya and top government officials. At the helipad, Modi was received by Stalin. Saffron party workers gathered on roads specifically allotted for according reception. Over 20,000 police personnel were deployed as part of security arrangements. Traffic diversions were also made in some areas.