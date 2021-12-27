‘T.N. BJP will oppose Hindi imposition in NEP’

CHENNAI

27 December 2021 01:08 IST

Students free to choose any third language, he says

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP will oppose Hindi imposition in the New Education Policy if the Central Government has any such plans, said its president K. Annamalai.

No language should be imposed on any State and if there was imposition of Hindi in the NEP, the State BJP itself would oppose it, he told reporters here after the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat episode on Sunday. The New Education Policy did not make Hindi compulsory and students were free to choose a third language of their choice, he said.

The State unit was not bothered about “any second, third or fourth front” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The alliance in which the BJP was a partner would win the maximum number of seats and those MPs would become a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. The party, he said, would return to power “with 400 plus seats”.

Separately, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan said the Centre was taking steps to secure the release of over 50 fishermen held by Sri Lanka.

“Ever since Mr. Modi took over as Prime Minister, no Indian fishermen have been shot dead at sea. There have been arrests but the government has quickly secured their release,” he said.