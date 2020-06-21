T.N. BJP unveils website to help people get bank loans under Central schemes

State BJP president L. Murugan

CHENNAI

21 June 2020 12:27 IST

The initiative of State BJP president L. Murugan is aimed at making things easy for deserving applicants

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has set up a committee to help meritorious and deserving persons get bank loans under various loan schemes instituted by the Central government, and has set up a dedicated website for applicants to register themselves and submit applications.

The website, www.tnbjp.in, was set up a couple of weeks ago and has already received 20,000 applications as of Saturday. The party says this will help applicants do away with intermediaries or brokers who may claim to help them get loans.

The website, initially set up as a helpline, is an initiative of TN BJP president L. Murugan who constituted the committee to be helmed by the unit’s treasurer S.R. Sekar. The committee will help and guide those seeking loans to submit the necessary documents to avail of various loans schemes instituted by the Central government.

Advertising

Advertising

The party has deputed around five workers each across the party’s 60 districts in the State with the knowledge of the banking system to scrutinise the applications. The party has also engaged retired bankers, financial consultants and auditors in most of the districts to ensure that applications received are thoroughly scrutinised and filtered to meet the expectations of the banks.

“Sometimes when people submit applications, banks reject them outright at the time of submission. We will help the applicants to ensure that their documentation is perfect, if some details, information, are missing they are added,” Mr. Sekar told The Hindu.

Mr. Sekar said banks were still reluctant to give out loans due to the defaulters . “In order to ensure that banks are satisfied with the documentation, we scrutinise all applications that we are getting, and we undertake a process of enquiry about the applicants before we process them further within our team. We want to ensure that the applicant will repay the loans and that they are trustworthy,” he said.

Will bankers not be intimidated and be under pressure to give out loans as the applications go out from a party in power at the Centre? Mr. Sekar said bankers were reluctant to give loans when applications went out from a political party. “We have two messages for the bankers— we are not pressuriing you, and we are only giving applications of those who are deserving. Ultimately, we tell them to scrutinise the applications thoroughly as per their processes and give loans based on the merit of the applications,” he said.

Currently, the party is in the process of sorting the applications and calling the applicants for an interview to verify their credentials.

“The expert team will filter the applications and the applicants based on their real qualifications and merit. Initially we are looking at applications that will be eligible but are not getting financial assistance so that when they start repaying, banks will also have confidence to give loans. After this, we want to help people such as small traders ultimately. That is the end goal,” he said.