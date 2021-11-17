Tamil Nadu

T.N. BJP to protest on Nov.19, demanding relief for the flood affected

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a protest on November 19, demanding the State government to provide ₹5,000 as relief to those affected by the recent flooding in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party said the protests will be held in 11 districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet to reiterate the demand. The party’s district presidents will lead the protests.

The party said due to the flood, the poor and common citizens, especially those who are dependent on daily wages, were largely affected. People’s belongings were also damaged due to the flood.


