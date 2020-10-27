Tamil Nadu

TN BJP president calls on Prince of Arcot

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan called on Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, at his ancestral home Amir Mahal, in the city, on Monday and sought his good wishes.

According to a statement, the Prince urged Mr. Murugan to include the minority communities along with the majority community in the progress and development of the nation.

Mr. Murugan evinced keen interest in knowing the political history of the Carnatic under the Nawabs and was also interested to learn about their fair and just religious policies and their contribution to the society, it added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 4:41:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-bjp-president-calls-on-prince-of-arcot/article32954309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY