TN BJP president calls on Prince of Arcot

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan called on Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, at his ancestral home Amir Mahal, in the city, on Monday and sought his good wishes.

According to a statement, the Prince urged Mr. Murugan to include the minority communities along with the majority community in the progress and development of the nation.

Mr. Murugan evinced keen interest in knowing the political history of the Carnatic under the Nawabs and was also interested to learn about their fair and just religious policies and their contribution to the society, it added.