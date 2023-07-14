HamberMenu
T.N. BJP president Annamalai to attend BRICS political parties’ meeting in South Africa

Mr. Annamalai and the other three members of the delegation: Vinusha Reddy, Pushkar Misra and Satyen Kulabkar, met BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday, July 13, 2023

July 14, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai will be travelling to South Africa to participate in the ‘BRICS political parties plus dialogue’ meeting, taking place in Johannesburg from July 18 to 20, as part of the four-member delegation of the BJP.

Representatives of around 50 political parties from many countries, including those that are part of the BRICS, are participating in this meeting, which is taking place ahead of the 15th BRICS summit planned in South Africa in August.

Mr. Annamalai and the other three members of the delegation: Vinusha Reddy, Pushkar Misra and Satyen Kulabkar, met BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Mr. Annamalai will also be launching his yatra across Tamil Nadu from July 28, a few days after his return from South Africa.

