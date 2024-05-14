T.N. BJP president Annamalai slams DMK for increasing stamp duty

T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, accused the ruling DMK government of increasing the burden upon people by imposing a hike in stamp duty.

In a statement, he said, “The DMK government has been adding to the burden of the people of Tamil Nadu in one way or another over the past three years. The recent multi-fold increase in stamp duty is shocking.”

Despite the Madras High Court nullifying the decision taken by the Inspector General of Registration last year to collect stamp duty and registration charges based on the guideline value for immovable properties in 2012 and directing the State government to follow the decision taken in 2017, the DMK government has not complied with the court order and has continued to collect extra fees. At this juncture, the stamp duty has been further increased, burdening the people, Mr. Annamalai said.

The DMK government has been taking steps to increase the Market Value Guidelines (MVG) of immovable properties. The increase in stamp duty, proposed increase in MVG and not following the Madras High Court’s order, raises the question of whether the DMK government was favouring certain real estate and construction companies close to them, he alleged.

The BJP leader urged the State government to immediately withdraw the hike in stamp duty and implement the order of the Madras High Court by collecting fees based on the 2017 guideline values.