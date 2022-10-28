“I have not given any call for bandh in Coimbatore on October 31,” Annamalai tells Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday told the Madras High Court that he had not given any call for a bandh in Coimbatore for October 31.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, his counsel R.C. Paul Kanagaraj said the party was yet to decide on the form of protest.

Responding to a public interest litigation petition filed against the statements made by other party leaders with respect to the bandh, he said the issue was premature and the party was yet to take a decision.

The judges recorded his submission and adjourned the hearing of the PIL petition to November 1 with an oral observation that the court would wait and watch what form of protest the party would resort to on October 31.

They also told Additional Advocate-General J. Ravindran that it would be the duty of the State to maintain law and order and it would not require any court order to perform its duties.

[Incidentally, BJP women’s wing national president Vanathi Srinivasan on Friday said the party would go ahead with its bandh call.]

VR. Vengadesh, a businessman from Coimbatore, had filed the PIL petition. He said the BJP leaders had called the bandh to condemn the State government for its alleged negligence in investigating the October 23 car blast in the city, though, according to him, the State had taken effective steps.

He said the State police had arrested six individuals in connection with the blast and decided to hand over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It had also decided to constitute a special wing to prevent such incidents.

Further, it was decided to establish three new police stations in Karumbakadai, Sundarapuram and Goundanpalayam to strengthen security. Sufficient police force had been deployed in the city to prevent untoward incidents.

After the State government decided to hand over the probe to the NIA, the Union Home Ministry passed orders on Thursday enabling the NIA to take up the investigation. In such a scenario, a bandh was unnecessary, he said.

Nevertheless, the BJP functionaries were pressuring traders, industries and educational institutions to close down on October 31, he alleged. He contended that no party or organisation could cripple life.