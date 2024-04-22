GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TN BJP president Annamalai booked for posting false information on woman’s death

April 22, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai

The Srimushnam police on Monday filed a case against Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on charges of posting ‘misleading ’ content on his handle on X Corp (formerly Twitter) about the post-poll death of a 45-year-old woman from Pakkirimaniyam village in Cuddalore district.

Police sources said a separate case was filed against Mr. Annamalai under three sections of the Indian Penal Code for posting false message on his handle.

Mr. Annamalai in his post on X Corp on Sunday had alleged that the victim Gomathy was beaten to death by DMK men during polling in Cuddalore district.

The Srimushnam police has filed a case under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had earlier in the day booked a separate case against three others for spreading false information on social media platforms about the death of the woman.

