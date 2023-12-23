ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. BJP leaders meet Nirmala Sitharaman

December 23, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, BJP’s national co-incharge P. Sudhakar Reddy and BJP State president K. Annamalai met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her residence in Delhi on Friday.

A statement by Mr. Reddy said the leaders presented a memorandum on the damage caused by the recent floods in Chennai and the four southern districts of Tamil Nadu, and the alleged failures of the State government in handling the situation.

They sought her help in the release of more funds to the State for relief efforts. The leaders were in Delhi to also attend a strategy meeting with the party’s top brass over the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

