T.N. BJP IT cell head restrained from making defamatory remarks against Minister

November 17, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, president of the information technology and social media cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit, from levelling defamatory allegations against Electricity and Prohibition Minister V. Senthilbalaji without any evidence.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan granted the interim injunction after the Minister filed a suit seeking damages of ₹2 crore. Representing the Minister, Senior Counsel P. Wilson contended that the defendant was in the habit of tweeting and giving interviews against the Minister to various YouTube channels.

Such interviews did not contain any constructive criticism of government policies. Instead, they were aimed at making vexatious and slanderous allegations without any basis whatsoever, he said, and referred to various tweets and interviews given by the defendant against the Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US