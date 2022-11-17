  1. EPaper
T.N. BJP IT cell head restrained from making defamatory remarks against Minister

November 17, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, president of the information technology and social media cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit, from levelling defamatory allegations against Electricity and Prohibition Minister V. Senthilbalaji without any evidence.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan granted the interim injunction after the Minister filed a suit seeking damages of ₹2 crore. Representing the Minister, Senior Counsel P. Wilson contended that the defendant was in the habit of tweeting and giving interviews against the Minister to various YouTube channels.

Such interviews did not contain any constructive criticism of government policies. Instead, they were aimed at making vexatious and slanderous allegations without any basis whatsoever, he said, and referred to various tweets and interviews given by the defendant against the Minister.

