T.N. BJP holds State-wide protest against ‘Karuppar Kootam’ channel

Members of the Tamil Nadu BJP, led by its president L. Murugan, held a protest across the State on Thursday against a YouTube channel ‘Karuppar Kootam’ for allegedly denigrating Lord Muruga and insulting religious sentiments. Mr. Murugan demanded that those associated with the channel should be booked under the National Security Act and their background checked.
They also demanded the arrest of all persons associated with the YouTube channel under sedition charges and for causing law and order problems. The party also wanted a ban on the channel and on other anti-Hindu YouTube channels as well.
The police have arrested one person, Senthil Vasan, who is associated with the channel.
“Karuppar Kootam should stop denigrating the Hindus and Tamil people. Otherwise, the saffron brigade will ensure action is taken against them,” Mr. Murugan said. While welcoming the arrest of Vasan, he said the main persons associated with the channel had not yet been arrested and they should be taken into custody as well.
He said all the videos of the channel should be deleted. “This is the people’s sentiment. No one has the authority to denigrate anybody’s Gods,” he said. He also said if there was any political backing behind the channel with ulterior motives, that should also be probed.
Meanwhile, the Grama Kovil Pujarigal Peravai of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has decided to hold a protest against the channel, by reciting the Kandha Sashti Kavasam at Sri Solayamman Kovil Thidal, Ayanpuarm, on Friday at 10.30 a.m.
