ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. BJP functionary arrested in Coimbatore for tweets against ‘public tranquillity’

April 12, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

S. Selvakumar was arrested by the cybercrime police for tweets he posted between April 6 and 11; the arrest was made after a complaint from a Coimbatore resident; T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai condemned his arrest and accused the DMK government of suppressing freedom of expression

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BJP industrial wing vice-president S. Selvakumar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore city cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested S. Selvakumar, 42, vice-president of the industrial wing of the BJP in Tamil Nadu on the charge for posting tweets between April 6 and 11, against public tranquillity.

Mr. Selvakumar was held for offences under Sections 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act.

A senior police officer said that Mr. Selvakumar was arrested for certain tweets he posted between April 6 and 11 this year. R.K. Suresh Kumar, 54, a resident of Ganapathipudur in Coimbatore lodged a complaint against Mr. Selvakumar on Tuesday. Mr. Selvakumar was subsequently arrested by a team led by inspector P.A. Arun on Wednesday. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State president K. Annamalai condemned the arrest. He tweeted stating that the ruling DMK was dreaming of suppressing freedom of expression by arresting those who call out the wrongdoings of the government. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US