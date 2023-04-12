T.N. BJP functionary arrested in Coimbatore for tweets against ‘public tranquillity’

April 12, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore city cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested S. Selvakumar, 42, vice-president of the industrial wing of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Selvakumar was held for offences under Sections 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act.

A senior police officer said that Mr. Selvakumar was arrested for certain tweets he posted between April 6 and 11 this year. R.K. Suresh Kumar, 54, a resident of Ganapathipudur in Coimbatore lodged a complaint against Mr. Selvakumar on Tuesday. Mr. Selvakumar was subsequently arrested by a team led by inspector P.A. Arun on Wednesday.

BJP State president K. Annamalai condemned the arrest. He tweeted stating that the ruling DMK was dreaming of suppressing freedom of expression by arresting those who call out the wrongdoings of the government.