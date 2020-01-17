Tamil Nadu

T.N. BJP chief likely to be named today

more-in

Post has been vacant since Sept. 2019

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is likely to get a new president on Friday, four months after Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed Governor of Telangana.

Since September 2019, the top post has been lying vacant. Since then, leaders like former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan, national secretary H. Raja and State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan have been at the forefront of the party’s activities.

Sources in the State BJP told The Hindu an announcement was likely to be made on Friday. Sidharth Nath Singh, Union Minister for MSME, Investment and Export, will be holding a press conference in the morning at the party headquarters, where he is likely to make the announcement.

Among those in the running for the Tamil Nadu unit chief’s post are D. Kuppuramu, State vice-president and a heavyweight from Ramanathapuram, former Minister Nainar Nagendran, who joined the BJP from the AIADMK in 2017, Srinivasan from Madurai and H. Raja.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 6:15:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-bjp-chief-likely-to-be-named-today/article30581350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY