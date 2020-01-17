T.N. BJP chief likely to be named today

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is likely to get a new president on Friday, four months after Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed Governor of Telangana.

Since September 2019, the top post has been lying vacant. Since then, leaders like former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan, national secretary H. Raja and State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan have been at the forefront of the party’s activities.

Sources in the State BJP told The Hindu an announcement was likely to be made on Friday. Sidharth Nath Singh, Union Minister for MSME, Investment and Export, will be holding a press conference in the morning at the party headquarters, where he is likely to make the announcement.

Among those in the running for the Tamil Nadu unit chief’s post are D. Kuppuramu, State vice-president and a heavyweight from Ramanathapuram, former Minister Nainar Nagendran, who joined the BJP from the AIADMK in 2017, Srinivasan from Madurai and H. Raja.