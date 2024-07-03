T.N. BJP begins introspection on Lok Sabha poll performance

Following its Lok Sabha election debacle in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has started introspecting on its performance by conducting constituency-wise post-poll review meetings across the State.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the PMK, AMMK, TMC(M) and a few other regional outfits, suffered a setback in the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu. Though the alliance received a considerable vote share of 18.27% without the support of the Dravidian majors, it failed to win any seat. Some known faces fielded by the coalition secured only the second spot.

According to BJP sources, the party decided to conduct review meetings for each Lok Sabha constituency to assess the performance of the intra-party machinery. Some of its leaders had been tasked with conducting review meetings in which district-level office-bearers, constituency in-charge and party workers were asked to share their experiences during the poll with regard to various issues including cooperation of the candidates, party workers and alliance partners. The review meetings for some of the constituencies have already been held.

BJP State vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said that after reviewing the performance of the party machinery in all the constituencies, the leaders would submit a report to BJP State president K. Annamalai. He said that these meetings would help the party take corrective measures and further strengthen its organisational structure to face the 2026 Assembly election in the State.

