T.N. Bill seeks to provide water, first-aid facilities in shops, establishments

April 13, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government on Thursday tabled a Bill in the Assembly, which seeks to amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947, to provide drinking water, rest rooms and first-aid facilities in shops and establishments.

According to the Bill tabled by Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, every employer shall make effective arrangement to provide the staff in the shop or establishment sufficient supply of wholesome drinking water.

Every employer shall provide toilets accessible to the staff at all times during the working hours, it said. When the Minister moved the Bill, CPI(M) legislator V.P. Nagaimaali (Kilvelur) said that the Bill should provide for separate toilet for men and women.

It also said that every employer shall provide the staff with adequate and suitable break room and lunch room with provision for drinking water. They shall be sufficiently ventilated and lighted and maintained well. The break room and lunch room shall be adequately furnished with chairs or benches with back-rests. Every employer shall provide first aid facilities as may be prescribed.

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has approved a Model Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2016, and has requested the State governments to modify the State Shops and Establishments Act, either by adopting the Model Bill or by amending the provisions of the existing Act.

The Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947, regulates the conditions of work such as working hours, weekly rest, holidays, health and safety, among others of the persons employed in shops and establishments.