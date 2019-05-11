T.N. Bar Council asks BCI to define ‘professional misconduct’

In an attempt to protect lawyers from travails of facing false and frivolous complaints, a disciplinary committee of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has requested the Bar Council of India (BCI) to “take immediate steps” to define the term ‘professional misconduct’ and also prescribe a time limit for lodging complaints against advocates.

The committee comprising senior counsel R. Singaravelan, S. Ilamvaluthi and Ravi Shanmugam pointed out that neither the Advocates Act of 1961 nor the rules framed by BCI define as to what kind of actions amount to professional misconduct.

The law also does not stipulate a period of limitation within which complaints could be lodged.

‘Ten years ago’

“The cause of action which had arisen 10 years ago also can be the subject matter of the complaint and as a result, an advocate has to trace the 10 year old papers to give a suitable reply to the Bar Council,” the committee said and pointed out that it had no power to reject a complaint outright without calling for an explanation from the lawyer concerned.

“The moment an advocate gets such a notice from the Bar Council, headache starts for him as he has to get his neatly typed explanation ready, along with supporting documents, and submit seven copies to the council within the stipulated time. Till the issue is decided, the advocate concerned cannot sleep peacefully or opt for any coveted post,” it added.

Empathising with the “pitiable” position of the lawyers in the present-day context, the committee said every advocate had to play a dual role of being an officer of the court and also a sincere counsel for their clients. “Most of the times, both cannot be performed at the same time and as a result he has to cut a sorry figure either before the court or before his client.

“Nowadays, frivolous complaints are being given against them even for charging legitimate fees, for delay in disposal even if it was not owing to the conduct of the advocate, for loss of photocopies of documents, for unavoidable absence during one or two hearings, for friendly smile towards the opposite counsel and even for domestic disputes in their families,” it lamented.

The committee went on to state: “We therefore request the BCI to take immediate steps to get the professional misconduct defined and also get the time limit prescribed for lodging a complaint either by itself or through the Parliament. We hope the BCI... will take immediate steps and bring forth necessary amendments and give moral support to sincere and meritorious advocates.”

The request was made while rejecting a complaint lodged by Harihara Balasubramanian, an adopted son of a landlady in Tirunelveli.

He accused two of her tenants K. Vinothdasan and S. Durai, lawyers, of creating a “false” rental agreement in collusion with the woman and obtaining an ex-parte decree against vacating them from the property.

Settlement deed

During the course of inquiry, the disciplinary committee found that the woman T. Seethalakshmi had registered a settlement deed in favour of the complainant in 2009 and cancelled it in 2013. Subsequently, in 2016, she had let out the property to the advocates who were ready to vacate the property provided she returned the advance amount of ₹ 50,000.

Holding that the complainant had attempted to use the BCTNP to grab his mother’s property at the fag end of her life and in the process ended up blackmailing the advocates, the committee imposed costs of ₹1 lakh on him and ordered that of the total amount ₹20,000 should be paid to each of the two lawyers. The rest should be deposited in the bar council.