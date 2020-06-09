State bans plastic for primary packaging too

COIMBATORE

09 June 2020 23:11 IST

Plastic carry bags manufactured for export purpose allowed

To eliminate use-and-throw plastics, the Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn the exemption granted for use of plastic bags for packaging.

According to a notification dated June 5, plastic bags, which constitute or form an “integral part of packaging” in which goods are sealed prior to use at manufacturing or processing units, are not exempted any more from the plastic ban. The order came into effect on the World Environment Day.

The State government in January 1 last year banned manufacture, storage, supply, transport, sale or distribution and use of certain throwaway items such as plastic sheet, plastic plate, plastic-coated tea and water cup, water pouch and packet, plastic straw, plastic carry bag, and plastic flag, irrespective of thickness.

Advertising

Advertising

However, plastic carry bags manufactured exclusively for export purpose, plastic used to pack milk and carry bags made from compostable plastics are exempted. An official of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in Coimbatore said the exemption given so far to use plastic bags for packaging goods has been removed. However, the modalities of implementing the notification are yet to be worked out.

Former president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, M. Krishnan, said the government should look at ways to effectively manage plastic waste rather than banning the use of the product. “From kadalai mittai (peanut candy) to an industrial good, plastic is used to pack the products. It is difficult to switch over to other ways of packaging immediately. Trade and industry should have time to study the alternatives,” he said.

The district administration stated plastic was used in packaging the product. which was causing harm to the environment. Hence, all traders and merchants associations have been informed that the drink should not be sold in the district.

However, a senior official, who was privy to the development, said the G.O. was issued only to avoid any contempt of court plea against the State government since the Madras HC had set the end of 2019 as the deadline not just once to phase out plastics totally.

Meanwhile, Nilgiris administration has announced that ‘Paper Boat’, a packaged soft drink sold in the district, will be banned from July 1.

“It is more of a procedure to avoid contempt of court. It cannot be enforced at once because several medical equipment are also packed with plastic material, which we need for the treatment of COVID-19,” he said.

The Madras High Court, while dismissing a petition against a G.O. issued to ban plastic in 2018, said in December 2018 that the State government shall consider phasing out of any kind in the market, including the plastic, including the plastic that has been referred to in the G.O. (omitted since June 5) “before the end of 2019.” The High Court had reiterated the same, while dismissing another batch of pleas in July 2019.

The Chairman of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board too had in his communication to the State government in January this year stated that the "exemption for the plastic packaging of goods, which are sealed prior to use has not helped the State in achieving the goal of 'Plastic Pollution Free Tamil Nadu', despite the implementation of the ban.

(With inputs from Dennis S. Jesudasan)