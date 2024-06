T.N. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, on Monday, June 24, 2024, said breaches in the Thovalai canal in Kanniyakumari district would soon be repaired, and water would be released in 15 or 20 days.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Duriamurugan said that the breaches were being repaired at a cost of ₹1.4 crore. “While the work was in progress, the rain in December 2023 once again caused breaches. We have sped up work to resume water release,” he said.