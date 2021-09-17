Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly Speaker hands over palmseeds to CM

The State government is planning to plant over 76 lakh palmseeds in 30 districts | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
CHENNAI 17 September 2021 16:32 IST
Updated: 17 September 2021 16:32 IST

During the presentation of the Agriculture Budget in the State Legislative Assembly, Speaker Appavu had said he would provide one lakh palmseeds to the government

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over palmseeds to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday, in line with his statement made in the House.

During the presentation of the Agriculture Budget in the State Legislative Assembly, Mr. Appavu had said he would provide one lakh palmseeds to the government.

Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Agriculture Secretary C. Samayamoorthy were also present. The State government is planning to plant over 76 lakh palmseeds in 30 districts.

