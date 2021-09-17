Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly Speaker hands over palmseeds to CM

The State government is planning to plant over 76 lakh palmseeds in 30 districts   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over palmseeds to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday, in line with his statement made in the House.

During the presentation of the Agriculture Budget in the State Legislative Assembly, Mr. Appavu had said he would provide one lakh palmseeds to the government.

Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Agriculture Secretary C. Samayamoorthy were also present. The State government is planning to plant over 76 lakh palmseeds in 30 districts.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 4:33:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-assembly-speaker-hands-over-palmseeds-to-cm/article36514960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY