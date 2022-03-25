TN Assembly session to resume from April 6

A recent picture of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

March 25, 2022 13:05 IST

CHENNAI:

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session would resume from 10 am on April 6 to debate on the demands for grants for various government departments, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said in Chennai on Friday.

The House’s Business Advisory Committee would meet at 11 am on March 30 to discuss and decide on the duration of the session, Mr. Appavu told reporters in his chamber. As usual, Question Hour would be scheduled during the session.

Asked about some MLAs’ concerns about the space crunch in the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George, Mr. Appavu said members would have felt that way since the previous sessions were held in the spacious Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Road.

To persistent queries over the issue on space crunch for legislators in the House and whether he has sent any communication to the State government recommending to shift the Assembly hall, Mr. Appavu evaded a direct reply but maintained: “The Chief Minister would think over the issue, consult to the extent necessary and take a good decision.”

Replying to a query on the opposition AIADMK’s concerns that the Finance Minister was not present in the House during the recent sitting when AIADMK deputy floor leader O. Panneerselvam was speaking on the general budget, Mr. Appavu said the Minister had informed him about it [his absence].

“The Cabinet is a collective responsibility. All the ministers headed by the Chief Minister share that responsibility. When a Minister had to step out and when the Chief Minister himself was present there, I don’t think there is anything to find fault with. I think they need not have staged a walk out over that issue,” Mr. Appavu said.

Asked whether the Speaker’s office sent any communication over some of the Bills that were pending before the Governor’s office, Mr. Appavu said: “The Speaker’s responsibility is only till adopting the bill in the House and send it for further assent. The Chief Minister and the Cabinet would look after what happens after that.”