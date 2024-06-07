T.N. Assembly session, to discuss Demand for Grants, to commence on June 24

The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to discuss the Demand for Grants for various departments will commence at 10 a.m. on June 24, 2024, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu announced in Chennai on Friday, June 7.

Addressing journalists in his office at the Secretariat campus, Mr. Appavu said the Business Advisory Committee would meet a few days ahead of June 24 to decide on the duration of the session. Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi and Chief Government Whip Govi. Chezhian were present.

In February, the State government presented the Budget for 2024-25 and the House had voted the advance Demands for Grants for 2024-25. The ‘Vote on Account’ was obtained for the Budget Estimates of expenditure for the first seven months from April 1 this year.

According to the Budget Estimates for 2024-25, the revenue deficit stood at ₹49,279 crore. The State government projected its revenue receipts at ₹2,99,010 crore and its revenue expenditure at ₹3,48,289 crore during 2024-25.

The State government has estimated its revenue deficit at ₹44,907 crore this year, which includes a loss funding of ₹17,117 crore to TANGEDCO. The fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP is 3.45% this year and the government further said that it would reduce to 3.44% next year.

The results of the recent Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu could reflect in the debates in the House. While the DMK is expected to attest to the support of people for its governance, the AIADMK and the BJP may flag among other issues, the law and order situation in the State and the arrest of expelled DMK functionary A.R. Jaffer Sadiq in a drug trafficking case.

Congress candidate Tharahai Cuthbert, who won the Vilavancode bypoll, will soon be administered the oath of office (date to be decided) by the Speaker. However, the Vikravandi Assembly constituency remains vacant following the death of legislator N. Pugazhenthi in April.

