T.N. Assembly session to begin tomorrow

CHENNAI

04 January 2022 00:34 IST

Governor to deliver inaugural address

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the year is set to commence with the customary Governor’s address to the House in Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Salai in Chennai on Wednesday. Arrangements have been made to telecast his address live.

On Monday, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu called on Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here and extended the traditional invitation to him to deliver the address. Since Mr. Ravi assumed office in September last year, this would be his first address to the House. The Business Advisory Committee would decide on how long the House would meet for the first sitting of the session.

Besides rising COVID -19 cases, especially with the Omicron variant, the law and order situation, alleged harassment of public officials, including police personnel, flooding of various areas following heavy rains in different parts of the State, demand for compensation for affected residents and higher compensation for farmers are among the issues likely to be raised by the Opposition parties.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the venue for the session was initially planned in the Assembly chamber within the Fort St. George campus, the decision was revised and eventually Kalaivanar Arangam was chosen, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the State.